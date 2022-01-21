Africa

Huge explosion in Ghana mining region kills residents, fells buildings

By Eliasu Muhammad - 21 January 2022 - 06:35
Unverified videos posted on local media showed a large, smouldering blast site in which buildings had been reduced to piles of wood, brick and twisted metal.
Unverified videos posted on local media showed a large, smouldering blast site in which buildings had been reduced to piles of wood, brick and twisted metal.
Image: microvector \ 123rf

An explosion in Ghana's rural Western Region on Thursday razed hundreds of buildings and killed an unknown number of residents when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle.

Unverified videos posted on local media showed a large, smouldering blast site in which buildings had been reduced to piles of wood, brick and twisted metal.

In one video, two bodies are seen crumpled on the ground, covered in dust. A photo shared by a local council member showed a deep crater at the epicentre of the blast, onlookers peering down from its rim.

Seji Saji Amedonu, deputy director-general of the National Disaster Management Organisation, said 500 buildings had been destroyed. A regional emergency official told local media he had seen 10 dead bodies.

“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are under way,” the police said in a statement.

Nearby towns have been asked to open up public spaces including classrooms and churches to survivors, the police said.

The explosion occurred in Apiate between the towns of Bogoso and Bawdy when a motorcycle went under a truck carrying explosives owned by a company called Maxam that was on route to the Chicano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross.

A Kinross spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying it occurred 140 kilometres (87 miles) from the mine.

The police initially said the explosives were heading from the Tarkwa gold mine run by Johannesburg-based Gold Fields. Gold Fields and Maxam did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted that he had been informed of the incident and confirmed that there had been deaths.

“It is a truly ... tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said.

Reuters

Driver preempts danger as truck carrying explosives catches fire

A crater spanning several metres in the middle of the road is the fallout of a traffic accident in which a truck transporting explosives caught ...
News
1 year ago

Botched fuel theft on Transnet pipeline in Durban believed to be cause of fire that claimed three lives

Three people have died in an attempted fuel theft incident on the Transnet fuel pipeline in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning.
News
2 months ago

Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital kills at least 91

Ninety-one people were killed and over 100 wounded in the capital of Sierra Leone on Friday when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, the ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?