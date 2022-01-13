Africa

EU will fall in line with ECOWAS sanctions on Mali, Borrell says

By Reuters - 13 January 2022 - 13:52
Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) pose during an extraordinary summit to discuss a proposal by transitional authorities in Mali to delay elections and return constitutional rule, in Accra, Ghana on January 9, 2022.
Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) pose during an extraordinary summit to discuss a proposal by transitional authorities in Mali to delay elections and return constitutional rule, in Accra, Ghana on January 9, 2022.
Image: Ange Servais Mahouena

The European Union will impose sanctions in line with the measures ECOWAS has taken, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers in Brest.

“The risk that the situation in this country deteriorates is evident,” he told reporters.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday agreed a raft of restrictions against Mali, including the suspension of financial transactions, over the interim authorities' failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed after a 2020 military coup.

West African bloc imposes sanctions on Mali leaders over stalled vote

West Africa's main political and economic bloc imposed sanctions on Sunday against Mali's transitional leaders after they informed the organisation ...
News
2 months ago

Conde still held despite West Africa talks with Guinea junta, official says

Two West African leaders met Guinea's new military junta on Friday to try to win the release of President Alpha Conde, detained since his overthrow ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town