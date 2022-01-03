Botswana's president in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in routine testing, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his doctors,” John-Thomas Dipowe, acting permanent secretary for government communications, said in a statement.

Vice-President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president's responsibilities until further notice while Masisi is in isolation, Dipowe said.