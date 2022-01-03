Africa

Botswana's president in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

By Brian Benza - 03 January 2022 - 15:56
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in routine testing, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his doctors,” John-Thomas Dipowe, acting permanent secretary for government communications, said in a statement.

Vice-President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president's responsibilities until further notice while Masisi is in isolation, Dipowe said.

New coronavirus infections have risen sharply in the diamond-rich country since the detection of the Omicron variant late last year, to an average of 2,500 every three days from under 300 over the same period before Omicron.

But health officials say hospitalisations have not spiked.

Botswana has managed to fully vaccinate 71% of its eligible population of about 1.3-million people.

Health officials said on December 29 that Botswana would start to administer booster doses while the age limit for vaccination was reduced to 12 years from 18 years.

Reuters

Botswana president in self-quarantine, will miss Sadc meeting on Mozambique attacks

Botswana’s president will miss a southern African regional meeting he was due to chair on Thursday to discuss recent attacks on Mozambique after a ...
News
8 months ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to work after Covid-19 quarantine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze
It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...