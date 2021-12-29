Africa

Thirty-One killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse -official

By Khalid Abdel Aziz - 29 December 2021 - 09:53
Only one person was rescued alive, officials said.
Only one person was rescued alive, officials said.
Image: 123RF/ fesenko

At least 31 people were killed in the collapse of a private gold mine in western Sudan, a mining official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Thirty-one bodies were recovered after the collapse of a gold mine in En Nahud locality in West Kurdufan state. Only one person was rescued alive," said Khaled Dahweya, director of government-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.

Reuters

Specialised rescue under way at diamond mine to find trapped miners

The rescue of at least 12 artisanal diamond miners trapped in collapsed mine tunnels in the Northern Cape will be fraught with difficulties.
News
2 months ago

Dirty skies, sick children: the high cost of coal in SA

'They said she had asthma. I was thinking: why? She was not born with asthma.'
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique