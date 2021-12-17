Vaccines for Africa: SA gives continent 2m doses worth R289m

The trust was formed after Ramaphosa, then chairperson of the African Union (AU), set up the African vaccination acquisition task team in November 2020,

AU special envoy Strive Masiyiwa said on Friday “this generous donation from the people of SA” would be distributed directly to the lowest income member states as quickly as possible.

“We have already received and distributed more than 100-million doses of donated vaccines, most of which came as a result of President Ramaphosa’s tireless efforts with the richest nations like the US, EU and France,” he said.

“In addition, the trust has entered into the direct purchase of more than 500-million doses, mostly produced in SA.”

The SA donation will be made available through the African Medical Suppliers Platform, also set up by the AU under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

TimesLIVE