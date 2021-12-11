As government offensive pushes forward, scars of war dot Ethiopia's Amhara region

In a roadside village shattered by one of Africa's bloodiest current conflicts, a donkey and its young, turbaned master tiptoe past an unexploded shell rusting by the blasted remnants of a tank, its turret and tracks tossed sideways.

Ethiopian soldiers said the tank's crew had been fighting for Tigray, the rebellious northern region battling the central government. In June, Tigrayan fighters invaded the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara, pushing so far south that by the end of November they were fighting near a town just 190 kilometres (118 miles) from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Now the tables have turned.

A government offensive has driven Tigrayan forces back on multiple fronts. Locals are returning to homes scarred not just by intensive fighting but by what they say are atrocities committed by Tigrayan fighters - a charge the rebels deny.

Just outside the mountainous Amhara town of Gashena, around 150km east of Lake Tana, the source of the Blue Nile, a Reuters reporting team saw evidence of a fierce battle fought within the last week.

Abandoned zig-zag trenches sliced the red-orange sandy soil parallel to the road. The shattered tank lay on the edge of a village nestling in a grove of eucalyptus trees decapitated by heavy gunfire or air-bursting shells.

Government soldiers and Amhara special forces described an ongoing battle to remove small pockets of Tigrayan fighters.

"There is hand-to-hand conflict about 6 kilometres away," said an Amhara militiaman in the town. "But you are safe here. It's just small groups."

As he spoke, an emplacement of mobile field guns in the greenery close by fired off repeated volleys.