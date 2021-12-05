Libya court reinstates Gaddafi presidential bid amid election chaos

A Libyan court ruled on Thursday that the son of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi could run for president, his lawyer said, as arguments intensified over the conduct of an election aimed at ending a decade of turmoil.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's appeal against disqualification for the December 24 vote was delayed for days as fighters blocked off the court, one of several incidents that may foreshadow wider election unrest.

In another incident on Thursday, the elections commission said armed men had stormed five election centres in western Libya, stealing ballot cards.

Analysts fear a contested vote, or one with clear violations, could derail a peace process that this year led to the formation of a unity government in an effort to bridge the rift between warring eastern and western factions.

A final list of candidates for the election has not yet been released amid a chaotic appeals process after the election commission initially disqualified 25 of the 98 who registered to run for president.