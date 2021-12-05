Gambia's President Barrow takes slim, early lead as vote-tallies continue

Gambian President Adama Barrow had a narrow early lead after Saturday's presidential election, according to provisional results from the first few constituencies to be verified by the electoral commission.

In a test of stability and democratic progress, the small West African country is holding its first election since former President Yahya Jammeh was voted out of office in 2016, ending 22 years of autocratic rule.

Barrow, a 56-year-old former security guard and property developer, ran against five rivals, including his former political mentor, Ousainou Darboe, 73, who was seen as the main challenger.

Preliminary results from four of the 53 constituencies showed Barrow in the lead with 14,599 votes vs. Darboe's 6,188, the election commission's chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai, said on state television in the early hours of Sunday.