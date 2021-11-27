Africa

Nigeria lifts restrictions on Emirates flights

By Reuters - 27 November 2021 - 12:03
Nigeria has lifted restrictions on Emirates airline flights, the aviation minister said on Friday.
Image: ABDEL HADI RAMAHI

In March, Nigeria suspended Emirates from flying into or out of its territory after the carrier imposed additional Covid-19 test requirements on passengers from Nigeria.

"Today we received communications from Emirates removing some of the conditions for travelling for which we had concerns," the minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Friday. "Having done that it is necessary to lift the ban on Emirates. This subsequent lifting of ban is a product of lengthy negotiations between us and them."

