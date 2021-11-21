Africa

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached — Umma Party head

By Khalid Abdelaziz - 21 November 2021 - 09:16
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Image: Hannibal Hanschke/REUTERS/ File Photo

Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters.

Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released under the agreement between the military and civilian political parties, Nasir said on Sunday.

Reuters

