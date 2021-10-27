Doctors, oil workers to join disobedience movement against Sudan military takeover

State oil company workers and doctors in Sudan said on Wednesday they were joining protests against the military coup that has derailed the country's planned transition to democracy.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets since Monday's takeover led by armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and several have been killed in clashes with security forces.

A group of neighbourhood committees in the capital Khartoum has announced plans for further protests leading to what it said would be a "march of millions" on Saturday.

In one Khartoum neighbourhood on Wednesday, a Reuters journalist saw soldiers and armed people in civilian clothes removing barricades erected by protesters.

A few hundred metres away, youths came out to build barricades again minutes later. One of them said: "We want civilian rule. We won't get tired."

Burhan on Tuesday defended the military's seizure of power, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war.

He has dismissed the joint civilian-military council that had been set up to steer the country to democratic elections following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising in April 2019.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was returned to his home under tight security on Tuesday after being held at Burhan's house.

Workers at state oil company Sudapet on Wednesday came out in support of the ousted government.