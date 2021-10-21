Africa urged to wake up to growing state surveillance threat

African governments are using new technology and laws to increase surveillance of opposition figures, researchers warn, calling for restrictions on the sale of tracking tools and tougher privacy protections.

Existing laws have largely failed to stop state surveillance across the continent, from monitoring academics in Egypt to tracking journalists in SA, the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN) think-tank said in a report.

“This report is a wake-up call for everyone on the continent to start paying attention to these issues, to take a stand against them,” said Ridwan Oloyede, an independent privacy researcher in Nigeria who contributed to the report.

Government impunity, weak civil society, laws that protect state spying and a lack of solid privacy safeguards are the main reasons surveillance is increasing on the continent, ADRN said.

The risk of “digital authoritarianism” — internet control, surveillance and censorship — is on the rise in Africa, where an earlier ADRN report found the number of internet shutdowns rose to 25 in 2020 from 21 a year earlier.

In the first such comparative analysis of African legal surveillance frameworks, the report compared laws in Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, SA and Sudan to represent a variety of geographical regions and language groups.