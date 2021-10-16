Suspected Kenyan serial killer believed killed by mob

A suspected Kenyan serial killer of children who said he drank the blood of his victims is believed to have been killed by a mob in his home town days after escaping custody, police said on Friday.

Masten Milimo Wanjala, 20, was arrested in July in connection with the disappearance of two children, and police said he had confessed to the murder of 10 children in several parts of the East African country over the past five years.

Wanjala was due to appear in court in Nairobi on Wednesday in connection with the murder of two children, aged 12 and 13, but did not appear for the morning roll call.