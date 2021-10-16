Africa

Pro-military protests in Sudan as political crisis deepens

By Khaild Abdelaziz - 16 October 2021 - 14:22
Ahead of the demonstrations, members of an unidentified armed group removed security barriers around government buildings and prevented the police and security forces from going about their work.
Ahead of the demonstrations, members of an unidentified armed group removed security barriers around government buildings and prevented the police and security forces from going about their work.
Image: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thousands of military-aligned demonstrators gathered in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum on Saturday, chanting "down with the government of hunger" as Sudan grapples with the biggest political crisis in its two-year transition.

Military and civilian groups have been sharing power in the east African country in an uneasy alliance since the toppling of long-standing President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

But following a failed coup attempt in September attributed to forces loyal to Bashir, military leaders have been demanding reforms to the so-called Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition and to the civilian cabinet.

Civilian leaders, however, have accused them of aiming for a power grab.

A military-aligned faction of the FFC, including armed groups that rebelled against Bashir, called for Saturday's protests.

Ahead of the demonstrations, members of an unidentified armed group removed security barriers around government buildings and prevented the police and security forces from going about their work, Khartoum State governor Ayman Khalid said in a statement.

At the root of the conflict are disputes on issues of justice, military restructuring, and the dismantling of the financial apparatus of Bashir's regime, analysts say.

In a speech on Friday, civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok presented a roadmap out of the crisis and warned that not finding a resolution would throw the country's future "to the wind."

Pro-civilian groups have called for protests on Thursday.

Reuters

Sudan says it repelled attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces

Sudan's military said on Sunday it had repelled an attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces in the border area between the two countries.
News
2 weeks ago

Visiting ICC prosecutor asks Sudan to hand over Bashir ally accused of Darfur genocide

The International Criminal Court has asked Sudan to hand over one of the key people accused of war crimes and genocide in Darfur and an ally of ...
News
4 months ago

Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling