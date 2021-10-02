Africa

U.S. expects 'fundamental reforms' to WHO after Congo sex report - statement

By Reuters - 02 October 2021 - 09:34
An independent commission found that more than 80 aid workers including some employed by the WHO had taken part in sexual abuse and exploitation.
An independent commission found that more than 80 aid workers including some employed by the WHO had taken part in sexual abuse and exploitation.
Image: 123RF/canjoena

Several countries expressed deep concern in a U.S.-led statement on Friday about the findings of an independent probe which implicated employees of the United Nations health body in a sexual abuse scandal during Congo's Ebola crisis.

"We expect full commitment from the WHO to prevent and address such acts, including through fundamental reforms to the WHO," the U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva said in a statement on behalf of several countries including Great Britain, plus the European Union.

An independent commission found that more than 80 aid workers including some employed by the WHO had taken part in sexual abuse and exploitation, in some cases demanding sex in exchange for jobs, during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis.

WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse during Ebola crisis, report says

More than 80 aid workers including some employed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) were involved in sexual abuse and exploitation during an ...
News
3 days ago

WHO to issue findings on Congo sexual abuse investigation by end August

WHO, facing pressure from donors, said that an independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in Democratic Republic of Congo against WHO ...
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling