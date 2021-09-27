African sex workers face digital abuse as pandemic pushes them online

Kenyan sex worker Elizabeth Otieno shudders each time her cellphone buzzes with a new notification.

The device may have become a lifeline in helping her move her work online during the COVID-19 pandemic, but after a client secretly recorded their virtual sex session and leaked it onto the internet, every phone alert sends Otieno into a cold sweat.

“I don't even know how many social media sites and chat groups the video was shared on. Even eight months after it happened, I still get people forwarding it to me,” said the 45-year-old mother of two who lives in Nairobi.

“I feel ashamed and anxious all the time. My partner left me and even my family won't talk to me. I thought it was a safe and private way to make money, but virtual sex ruined my life,” said Otieno, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

Across Africa, sex worker groups say there has been a surge in complaints from members who have become victims of non-consensual pornography, where sexually graphic material is posted online by their clients without their agreement.

From Kenya and Uganda to Zimbabwe and Nigeria, pandemic restrictions such as lockdowns and curfews have seen sex workers shift from bars, brothels and massage parlours to websites, apps and video calls.

But using digital technology to offer their services comes with a barrage of online dangers, leaving sex workers vulnerable to blackmail and sextortion, said Grace Kamau, coordinator for the African Sex Workers Alliance (ASWA).

“Sex workers in Africa have learnt how to keep themselves safe with clients in the real world. They know about precautions to take, like to inform peers of their movements and to check in at regular times,” said Kamau.

“But in the virtual world, most have no idea. It is a relatively new space for them. They don't understand the risks and how to be safe and there is no information available to sex workers about digital security and data protection.”

She said ASWA - a Nairobi-based network of more than 130 sex worker-led organisations in 34 African countries - found that most sex workers did not report cases to the police for fear of being shamed and victim-blamed.

The digital abuse has led to many sex workers being shunned and isolated by friends and family, with many feeling traumatised, depressed and suicidal, Kamau added.