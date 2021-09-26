Africa

Sudan says it repelled attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces

By Khalid Abdelaziz and Mahmoud Mourad and Dawit Endeshaw - 26 September 2021 - 13:48
The head of Sudan's military, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told reporters the incident took place on Saturday. He said it showed how the military was protecting the country in the wake of a coup attempt in Khartoum last week.
Image: REUTERS/Jok Solomun/ File photo

Sudan's military said on Sunday it had repelled an attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces in the border area between the two countries.

The Ethiopian forces had been forced to retreat from the Umm Barakit area, a military statement said, without giving further details.

Colonel Getnet Adane, Ethiopia's military spokesperson, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Tensions along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia have escalated since the outbreak of a conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region last year that sent tens of thousands of refugees into eastern Sudan.

The tensions have focused on an area of fertile farmland known as al-Fashqa, where the border is disputed.

Reuters

Arms flown to Sudan from Ethiopia were legal, says ministry

Sudan's interior ministry said on Monday that more than 70 boxes of weapons seized by authorities had turned out to be part of a legal cargo imported ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ethiopia urges citizens to join armed forces as conflict spreads

Ethiopia's government on Tuesday urged citizens to join the fight against resurgent Tigrayan forces now pushing beyond their own region in a ...
News
1 month ago

Related articles

