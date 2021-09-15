Controversial Zim presidential adviser and businessman splashes cash on country’s biggest soccer teams

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman and presidential adviser Kudakwashe Tagwirei has thrown cash behind the country’s two biggest football clubs.

The teams, Dynamos and Highlanders, which have combined support bases in the country of 10-million people, have received sponsorship from Sakunda Holdings, a company owned by Tagwirei.

Each club will get US$1m (about R14.3m) every year for three years for a total sponsorship of US$3m (about R43m) from Sakunda Holdings. It is the biggest financial sponsorship each club has received.

Harare-based Dynamos is the most successful football club in the country, while Bulawayo-based Highlanders is the oldest club.

However, Sakunda Holdings’ sponsorship has been marred by controversy, with questions over why the clubs are taking money linked to a tycoon who has been sanctioned by the US and UK.

Tagwirei, an adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was sanctioned by the US last year on allegations about his “opaque business dealings and his ongoing relationship with Mnangagwa to grow his business empire dramatically and rake in millions of US dollars.