After long delay, Congo's Tshisekedi receives Covid-19 vaccine

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has received his first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, the government said on Monday, after a six-month wait caused by his unwillingness to take the AstraZeneca shot.

Democratic Republic of Congo has officially reported 56,000 cases and 1,066 deaths from the coronavirus, though test rates are low in the country of 90 million. The virus has ripped through its ruling elite, killing prominent lawmakers and members of the president's entourage.

Help came in March with delivery of 1.7-million AstraZeneca doses from the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme co-run by the World Health Organization (WHO). But the government delayed the rollout after reports of rare blood clots, and exported about 75% of the vaccines to other countries.

Vaccinations in the Central African country have since gone at a snail's pace. It has administered just 110,000 shots, according to the WHO, one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccine rates in the world.