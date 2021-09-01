U.S. agency says Tigrayan forces looted aid warehouses in Ethiopia's Amhara region

Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region in recent weeks looted warehouses belonging to the U.S. government's humanitarian agency in the Amhara region, USAID's mission director in Ethiopia said on Tuesday.

War broke out in the mountainous region last November between Ethiopian troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the region. The conflict has killed thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

After retaking control of most of Tigray in late June and early July, Tigrayan forces pushed into the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions, displacing several hundred thousand more people from their homes.

"We do have proof that several of our warehouses have been looted and completely emptied in the areas, particularly in Amhara, where TPLF soldiers have gone into," mission director Sean Jones told state broadcaster EBC in a televised interview.

"I do believe that the TPLF has been very opportunistic," he added.