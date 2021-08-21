US aid chief says emergency food in Ethiopia's Tigray to run out this week

For the first time in nine months of war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, aid workers will run out of food this week to deliver to millions of people who are going hungry, the head of the US government's humanitarian agency said, blaming the government for restricting access.

"USAID and its partners as well as other humanitarian organizations have depleted their stores of food items warehoused in Tigray," Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), said in a statement late on Thursday.

"People in Tigray are starving with up to 900,000 in famine conditions and more than five million in desperate need of humanitarian assistance," Power said. "This shortage is not because food is unavailable, but because the Ethiopian Government is obstructing humanitarian aid and personnel, including land convoys and air access."

War broke out in November between Ethiopian troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the region. The conflict has killed thousands and sparked a humanitarian crisis in one of the world's poorest regions.