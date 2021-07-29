‘Happy to see you’: Ivory Coast political rivals hug in reconciliation push

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and long-time rival Laurent Gbagbo hugged on Tuesday at their first meeting in over a decade, part of efforts to ease political tensions in the West African country.

“I'm happy to see you,” Ouattara said as he welcomed the former president at the presidential palace in Abidjan, the economic capital of the cocoa-producing country.

They hugged before taking off the protective face masks they were wearing because of the Covid-19 pandemic and smiled for the cameras while holding hands.