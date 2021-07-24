UK imposes sanctions on adviser to Zimbabwean president

A year after the US imposed targeted sanctions against Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wealthy adviser, the UK has followed suit.

The UK has effected an asset freeze and imposed sanctions against Kudakwashe Tagwirei that block him from travelling to the UK.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab named Tagwirei among five individuals involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Iraq.

In a statement, the foreign office said it had targeted Tagwirei for his alleged role in the devaluation of the Zimbabwe dollar, resulting in the majority of Zimbabweans failing to access basic commodities such as food at affordable prices.

“Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei [sanctioned] for profiting from misappropriation of property when his company, Sakunda Holdings, redeemed government of Zimbabwe treasury bills at up to 10 times their official value. His actions accelerated the devaluation of Zimbabwe’s currency, increasing the price of essentials, such as food, for Zimbabwean citizens,” read the statement.