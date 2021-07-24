Uganda, struggling to buy Covid-19 vaccines, splashes on new vehicles for lawmakers

Uganda has spent over $30.2 million on buying new vehicles for lawmakers, a move that has been slammed by critics who depict it as profligacy in a country struggling to buy vaccines to stem a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parliament released the money to members to buy new vehicles this week and each lawmaker was given 200 million shillings ($56,500), parliament's spokesperson, Chris Obore told Reuters.

Uganda has 529 members of parliament (MPs).

"MPs must do work, transport is part of the facilitation for them to do their work. They need to check on their constituencies, if they don't have vehicles, how will they do it?," he said.

Since late May, Uganda has been gripped by a second wave of the coronavirus, fanned by the Delta variant.

A spike in cases overwhelmed hospitals and triggered shortages of key facilities including oxygen, beds and personal protective equipment like masks and hazardous material suits.