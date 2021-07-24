Ethiopian parents appeal for help to evacuate students stranded by Tigray war

The parents of thousands of Ethiopian students stranded in the war-ravaged northern region of Tigray on Friday appealed for help to evacuate them after the main university warned it could not feed them for much longer amid food and cash shortages.

Mekelle University, which gets its budget from the federal government, posted a notice on its Facebook page on Thursday saying its bank accounts have been blocked and the federal government has not sent its funds for this year.

It said it was running out of money to feed students and that from July 27 it would stop taking responsibility for them.

The ministry of higher education did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the situation at the university.

"We are asking the U.N. to bring our children from Tigray," Berhanu Tegeneh, a representative of a parents' committee, told Reuters as hundreds of parents flocked to the U.N. office in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to deliver their request.

Berhanu, from Addis Ababa, said he has been unable to speak to his daughter, a fourth-year student at Mekelle University, since phone lines went down on June 29, the day after Tigrayan forces retook the regional capital Mekelle.