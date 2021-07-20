Nigerian regulator tells TV stations to curb reporting on violence.

Nigeria's broadcasting regulator has asked TV stations to curb their reporting of insecurity in the country by withholding details of incidents and victims, in what a leading civil society group described as a "sweeping gag order".

Africa's most populous nation is facing multiple security crises, with the northeast in the grip of a decade-long Islamist insurgency, the northwest hit by a wave of mass abductions of schoolchildren, and kidnappings for ransom rife in many states.

Some experts say the surge in criminality is partly driven by economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 shock in 2020, while the World Bank has said the increase in conflict and insecurity was a drag on growth and job creation.

In a letter to "all stations", seen by Reuters on Monday, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said broadcasters should "collaborate with government in dealing with the security challenges" by toning down reporting and commentary.