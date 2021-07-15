Congo's children dodge gangs to sell sex drugs on Kinshasa streets

Congolese teen Candy has learned the rules of the streets since he started selling aphrodisiacs and illegal opiate-based cigarettes to drinkers in the gang-plagued capital Kinshasa.

To stay safe, the 17-year-old avoids working late and has a bribe on hand in case he is threatened by the police, street children or Kuluna gangs who roam the city at night armed with machetes, iron bars and stones.

"Sometimes there are Kuluna who threaten us but you just have to know how to negotiate with them," said the teenager, balancing on his head a box of sex-enhancing cigarettes, plants, dried leaves and roots that can be chewed or made into juice.

"I prefer to stop working at 8pm and go home to avoid getting mugged. They often attack us from around 10pm to midnight. We face huge risks at night," said Candy, whose last name is being withheld to protect his identity.

Candy is among thousands of Congolese children estimated by Florence Boloko, a senior official at the Ministry of Gender, Family and Children, to have entered the workforce since the new coronavirus closed schools, markets and businesses last year.

"Walk through the streets of Kinshasa - you will see that there are children selling in almost every corner," she said.