Congo's children dodge gangs to sell sex drugs on Kinshasa streets

FORGET EVERYTHING

Congo's schools reopened in February, after being closed for nine months, but many children remain on the streets, selling everything from crisps to face masks.

"Children who started working when schools were closed will find it difficult to go back," said Jean Loko, coordinator of Children First, a local charity that feeds street children.

"The contact with money is seductive."

The underage traders say aphrodisiacs and Indian shikata cigarettes - made with pain-relieving opiates derived from poppies - are the most lucrative products, earning between 10,000 and 16,000 Congolese francs ($5.05 and $8.08) a day.

"Shikata doesn't stay on the market long. People prefer that," said Gedeon, 16, who was given money by his father to start selling cigarettes in December, when a second wave of coronavirus shut schools for a second time.

"At the end of the day, I go home and I give something to my parents. That's my life. I don't worry too much about school. I'm looking for money," said the boy, whose last name is being withheld to protect his identity.

The hand-rolled shikata were banned last year because they are extremely toxic and harmful to health but they are still being smuggled into the country, said Louis Andre Komba Djeko, inspector general of health, who oversees health services.

"We know it is made in India, but we don't know how it gets into Congo. It enters through fraudulent means," he said.

Jean-Pierre Kwata, coordinator of the local charity No To Child Labour, which teaches young people about the dangers of shikata, would like the police to crack down on the trade.

"Children who sell this cigarette and aphrodisiac products must be arrested and the merchandise must be taken away from them to discourage them," he said.

But Dany Banzai, a customer sipping a beer into which he had put an aphrodisiac root, said he liked buying from children.

"There is less shame in dealing with them," he said.

"They are cooperative and have the best products."

And for 14-year-old Espoir, who begs and steals to survive, the drugs offer temporary respite from the brutal reality of his life on the streets, after his family accused him of witchcraft and chased him away from home.

"Me and my friends love it. Shikata allows us to forget everything. It's beautiful," he said, glassy-eyed as he pulled two cigarettes from his pocket.

"Apart from that, there is another powder we buy called Bombe. If I mix the powder and shikata, I can sleep peacefully for two days without any worries."

This article was first published by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.