HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID

Aid agencies have distributed a strawberry-flavoured tablet for children living with HIV in six African countries, the first generic paediatric version of a key antiretroviral, global health agency UNITAID said on Sunday.

UNITAID and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) funding procured 100,000 packs of the dolutegravir formulation across Nigeria, Malawi, Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Benin, UNITAD's spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said in statement to Reuters.

Some 1.8 million children worldwide live with HIV, but only half receive any treatment, often hard to administer due to the bitter taste or incorrectly dosed by crushing adult pills. Some 100,000 children die of Aids annually.

“With the recent delivery of the formulation in those 6 first countries, this project is now reality,” Verhoosel, who is visiting the United Arab Emirates, said of the initiative first announced last December.