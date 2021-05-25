Ethiopia accuses United States of meddling over Tigray

Ethiopia accused the United States on Monday of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the restrictions were meant to push the parties involved to settle the conflict that erupted in November.

Thousands have died in the fighting that has pitted Tigray's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), against the Ethiopian federal government and allied forces from neighbouring Eritrea.

Ethiopia's foreign ministry said that if the US restrictions continued, Addis Ababa "will be forced to reassess its relations with the United States, which might have implications beyond our bilateral relationship."

Ethiopia provides peacekeepers for African Union missions in the neighbouring nations of Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia. It has also been a key intelligence partner of Western nations monitoring Islamist militants in the Horn of Africa.