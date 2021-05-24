Africa

Kenya's Safaricom, partners aim to start Ethiopia operations in 2022

By Reuters - 24 May 2021 - 16:33
A Safaricom consortium has revealed plans to start operations in 2022.
A Safaricom consortium has revealed plans to start operations in 2022.
Image: Stock Image

A consortium led by Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom aims to start operations in Ethiopia next year, it said on Monday, after winning a licence on Saturday.

The consortium, which also includes South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, won the licence with a bid of $850 million, government officials in Addis Ababa said on Saturday.

"The partners ... will establish a new operating company in Ethiopia which aims to start providing telecommunication services from 2022," they said in a joint statement.

Other partners in the consortium are British development finance agency CDC Group and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Safaricom's shares rose almost 7% to 42.20 Kenyan shillings ($0.3911) at one point, though one trader had cautioned that the rally could be short-lived.

"This was baked into the price. I think it is a bit of a sugar rush, to last a day or two, and then we move back," the Nairobi-based trader said.

($1 = 107.9000 Kenyan shillings)

Vodacom raises operating growth target on int'l business, Safaricom boost

Vodacom Group Ltd, SA's second biggest telecoms operator, upgraded its medium-term operating growth target to mid-to-high-single digit on Tuesday, ...
Business
6 days ago

Vodacom's Safaricom launches East Africa's first 5G network

Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom has started trials for 5G high-speed internet network using technology from Nokia and Huawei, it said.
Business
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X