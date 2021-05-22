Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back

Morocco's ambassador to Madrid warned on Friday if Spain allows the leader of the Western Sahara independence movement to leave Spain without informing Rabat it will worsen the diplomatic crisis between Morocco and Spain.

Brahim Ghali has been treated at a Spanish hospital since April after being diagnosed with Covid-19, a move which angered Morocco and led to Rabat relaxing border controls which allowed thousands of migrants to enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday.

Moroccan ambassador Karima Benyaich told the Spanish news agency EFE in Rabat that if Madrid allowed Ghali to leave Spain without informing Morocco, as was the case when he came to Spain, "it would opt for the stagnation and worsening of bilateral relations".

Earlier, the Spanish interior minister said he hoped a diplomatic spat with Morocco over the influx of illegal migrants into Ceuta would soon end.