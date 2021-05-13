African Union mission urges return to 'constitutional order' in Chad

An African Union mission recommended on Wednesday that Chad's military share power with a civilian president, as one of three options towards restoring constitutional order following last month's killing of president Idriss Deby.

A military council led by Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in April after his father was killed while visiting troops opposing a rebel insurgency.

The African Union, which could suspend Chad over the military takeover, sent a fact-finding mission to develop strategies for a return to constitutional order and democratic governance.

In a report, the mission recommended the AU's security council could support the military transition as it stands, while appointing a special envoy to ensure the military keep their promise to organise elections with 18 months.

Another option would be to support the current military-led transition, while pressuring the junta to share power equally with a civilian government due to the security threats Chad faces from rebels and jihadi insurgents.