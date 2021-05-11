Zambia, IMF make progress towards bail-out loan programme

Zambia's finance ministry said on Monday that it had reached a broad agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on macroeconomic parameters, fiscal targets and policy objectives, during talks to secure a lending programme.

Both Zambia - Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign default - and the IMF said more talks were needed to finalise a programme under the Fund's Extended Credit Facility.

But the finance ministry said enough progress had been made to allow authorities to move ahead with preparations for debt restructuring talks with official and commercial creditors under a common framework backed by the Group of 20 major economies.

"The reform path is clear. We are committed to securing an IMF programme," Zambia's Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said in a statement, following the conclusion of the latest round of talks.

The IMF earlier said there had been "notable progress" in talks with Zambia on policy measures to address macroeconomic imbalances.

"Building on the earlier discussions in February-March, there was broad agreement on the macroeconomic framework," it said in a statement.

Zambia's debt had been considered unsustainable even before the pandemic struck, and missing a coupon payment on a dollar bond in November tipped it officially into default.