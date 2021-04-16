Amnesty International report exposes Zimbabwe stateless crisis

In a scathing report, global human rights organisation Amnesty International (AI) has revealed how hundreds of thousands of Zimbabwean citizens have been left stateless in their own country.

Titled “We Are Like 'Stray Animals'”, the report details how Zimbabwe’s nationality laws have left generations of migrant workers and their families marginalised.

Released on Friday, it also reveals that thousands of survivors of the Gukurahundi massacres, which occurred during the 1980s under the rule of former president Robert Mugabe, have been denied citizenship as they cannot provide the death certificates of relatives.

The certificates are required to prove Zimbabwean nationality.

The massacres occurred after Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980 and when violence erupted between the military wings of Mugabe’s Zanu-PF and Joshua Nkomo’s Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu).