Africa

Gunmen free more than 1,800 inmates from Nigerian prison

By Reuters - 06 April 2021 - 11:32
Burnt prison books are seen on a table after gunmen attacked and set the prison facility ablaze in Imo State, Nigeria on April 5, 2021.
Burnt prison books are seen on a table after gunmen attacked and set the prison facility ablaze in Imo State, Nigeria on April 5, 2021.
Image: David Dosunmu

More than 1,800 inmates escaped from a Nigeria prison in the southeastern city of Owerri after an attack by gunmen carrying rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, explosives and rifles, the prisons authority said.

Nigerian police said it believed a banned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was behind the attack, but a spokesman for the group denied involvement.

The secessionist movement in the southeast is one of several serious security challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari, including a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast, a spate of school kidnappings in the northwest and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

"The Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo state has been attacked by unknown gunmen and forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody," a Nigerian Correctional Service spokesman said in a statement late on Monday.

Amnesty accuses Nigeria of killing at least 150 Biafra separatists

Amnesty International accused Nigerian security forces on Thursday of killing at least 150 peaceful advocates of Biafra's secession from Africa's ...
News
4 years ago

The attackers stormed the facility at around 2:15 a.m. (0115 GMT) on Monday, he said.

The attackers used explosives to blast the administrative block of the prison and entered the prison yard, police said in a separate statement.

Tensions have increased in the southeast in recent months in the wake of accusations that a paramilitary wing of IPOB, known as the Eastern Security Network, have been involved in clashes with the military.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers... are members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)," said Frank Mba, a spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force.

But a spokesman for IPOB told Reuters in a phone call that the group was not involved. He said a statement would be issued in due course.

Several police stations have been attacked in southeastern Nigeria since January, with large amounts of ammunition stolen. No groups have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Boko Haram claim shooting down of Nigerian Air Force jet

Islamist insurgency Boko Haram claimed the shooting down of a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet in a video seen by Reuters on Friday, two days after the ...
News
3 days ago

Armed men attack another Nigerian school, as 39 students still missing

Armed men attempted to kidnap more students in Nigeria's Kaduna state overnight on Sunday, a state government official said, as 39 others from an ...
News
3 weeks ago

Dozens of students abducted from forestry college in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna kidnapped around 30 students overnight from a forestry college near a military academy, the state's ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X