U.N. says four peacekeepers killed in north Mali attack

The United Nations mission in Mali said on Friday that four peacekeepers were killed and several others injured in an attack on its base in the northern town of Aguelhok.

Peacekeepers repelled the attack, carried out by several "heavily armed terrorists", a U.N. mission statement said. Islamist insurgents are active in northern Mali.

"A provisional toll shows four peacekeepers dead and wounded. Helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded," the statement said.

Around 20 of 100 attackers were killed in the assault, which lasted around three hours, a U.N. spokeswoman said.

"The attack started with mortar fire, followed by an attempted car bomb and then a direct attack," the spokeswoman said.