SADC vows to take action after deadly attacks in Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security has vowed to take action if the terrorist insurgency in Mozambique continues.

Last week’s attacks by Islamist militants in Palma, in the country's Cabo Delgado province, are the most serious of the now four-year insurgency which threatens the economy and peace in the coastal former Portuguese colony.

The Mozambique Oil and Gas Chamber said that the March 25 attack was aimed at disturbing the country’s $23bn (R337bn) liquefied natural gas project, led by Total.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa hosted his Botswana counterpart, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Harare as AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat issued a statement urging action.

“The AU Commission, through its relevant organs, stands ready to support the region and its mechanisms to jointly address this urgent threat to regional and continental peace and security ... We call for urgent and co-ordinated regional and international action to address this new threat to our common security,” said Mahamat.