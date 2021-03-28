Total says it 'trusts the government of Mozambique' after ambush by Islamic militants

French multinational integrated oil and gas company Total says it is reducing staff on the Afungi site in northern Mozambique and that the $20bn offshore natural gas project is now “obviously” suspended.

This after Islamic militants attacked the Palma village close to the company's natural gas complex last week. Reuters reported that at least one person was killed and several wounded in the attack.

The attack came hours after Total said it was safe for workers to gradually return to the construction site on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Total at the weekend, the company said it was monitoring the situation carefully based on information received from authorities and local teams.

Total said its “absolute priority” was to ensure the safety and security of the people who work on the project.