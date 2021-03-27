'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father.

It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray.

The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said. Eritrean soldiers burst in around midday.

Her father, a priest at the local Ethiopian Orthodox church, begged them "Don't shoot," she told Reuters.

"They shot him in the chest with three bullets ... Then they shot my mama in her back."

Mibrak said she was shot in the thigh as her five younger siblings, aged from one to 12 years old, screamed in terror. The soldiers yelled at them to be quiet, setting a haystack alight as they left, she said.