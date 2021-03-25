Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa receives first jab as he promotes vaccinations

President urges citizens to ignore conspiracies and misinformation as he's inoculated with Chinese vaccine at a public event

By MacDonald Dzirutwe - 25 March 2021 - 11:42
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vaccination at a public event was meant to assure citizens that the vaccines were safe.
Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some opposition politicians received a Covid-19 jab in the tourist resort of Victoria Falls on Wednesday, a month after the country started its vaccination programme.

Zimbabwe has registered vaccines from China, India and Russia for emergency use but none so far from Western manufacturers.

In a country where suspicion and scepticism often trump facts, Mnangagwa's vaccination at a public event, together with opposition leaders, was meant to assure citizens that the vaccines were safe.

The nation had planned to administer the Sinopharm vaccine to 53,000 health workers and selected security forces when it rolled out the first phase of its programme on February 18, but only 44,135 people had been vaccinated by Tuesday, the health ministry said.

Mnangagwa received the Sinovac shot and said the presence of some of his political opponents showed that the country was united in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“I therefore challenge all of us in our respective communities to accept the vaccination programme and to shun vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and the negative conspiracy theories,” Mnangagwa said before receiving his shot.

China donated 400,000 Sinopharm doses to Zimbabwe, which went on to purchase 1.2-million Sinovac doses.

The second phase of Zimbabwe's vaccination programme will target teachers, members of the judiciary and security services as well as the elderly, Mnangagwa said.

Still, some Zimbabweans remained sceptical.

“I have heard that some people are falling ill after being vaccinated so my family and I will not do it. If I was meant to die I will just die when the time comes, this is not for me,” Blessward Makoni said at his cellphone accessories shop in Harare.

Some health workers' unions say the government has not provided adequate information on the vaccines, causing people to be hesitant.

Reuters

