Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate Kolelas dies at 61

By Bate Felix - 22 March 2021 - 11:16
Supporters of Congo Republic's opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, who died, gather at the Union of Humanist Democrats office in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, March 22, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Olivia Acland

The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic's March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas who was sick in hospital with Covid-19 has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday.

Kolelas's election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with Covid-19 and could be evacuated to France.

The spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua declined to give the cause of death, but said Kolelas died while he was being evacuated for medical treatment.

Kolelas released a video from his hospital bed late on Saturday. Breathing heavily and holding an oxygen mask next to his face, he said he was "battling against death" but urged Congolese to "go vote for change".

Kolelas, the son of former Prime Minister Bernard Kolelas, came second in the 2016 presidential election. He was seen as the main challenger to President Denis Sassou Nguesso who is seeking to extend his 36-year rule in Congo.

Reuters

