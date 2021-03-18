Tanzania vice-president confirms death of President John Magufuli

Tanzania vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday announced the death of President John Magufuli on state television. He was 61.

Magufuli died of a “heart condition” at a Dar es Salaam hospital where he was receiving treatment, she said on state broadcaster TBC.

Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, had not been seen in public since February 27, sparking speculation that he had contracted Covid-19. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill.

Government officials had said Magufuli was working normally and citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country.

After the death was announced, opposition leader Zitto Kabwe said he had spoken to Hassan to offer condolences.

“The nation will remember him for his contribution to the development of our country,” Kabwe said in a statement published on Twitter.