Ugandan leader says not yet had vaccine as he's "careful"

The nation of 42 million people imposed strict measures shortly after recording its first Covid-19 case, and while most of the strict measures have since been eased, some like an overnight curfew and closures of bars remain.

Museveni's hesitancy was likely to encourage "extreme vaccine pessimism" among Ugandans, Peter Mwesige, co-founder of a local think-tank, said in a tweet.

In addition to the about 3.5 million doses in total that Uganda hopes to receive from COVAX, the government says it has also ordered 18 million doses of AstraZeneca from the Serum Institute of India and that up to 40% of that order is expected to arrive by the end of March.

The Ugandan leader was speaking two days after officials in neighbouring Tanzania insisted President John Magufuli is in good health and working normally, following reports he was in critical condition with Covid-19 and receiving treatment abroad.

Magufuli, 61, is Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptic. He has not been seen in public since Feb. 27.

On Monday Tanzania's vice president, speaking while on an official trip in the country's north, urged Tanzanians not to listen to rumours from outside the country.

"I would like to assure you Tanzania is safe," Samia Hassan Suluhu said. She added, without elaborating: "It is normal for a human being to be checked with flu, fever ... anything else."