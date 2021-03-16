Solar lights help Kenyan women escape sex-for-fish trap

Mary Achieng' sifted through her catch of silver cyprinid fish, sorting them into gunny sacks and carrying them to the weighing stand at Kogwang' Beach, on the Kenyan shore of Lake Victoria.

Achieng' had caught the fish the night before, using a solar-powered light to lure them into her nets.

The 500-kg (1,100-lb) haul would earn her 50,000 Kenyan shillings ($450) - enough to keep her family going until she next went out again on the lake a week later.

Before she got the lamp two years ago, Achieng' had to stock her stall in Kendu Bay with whatever she could buy from local fishermen - many of whom would only sell to women offering up their bodies for sex.

"The fishermen dictated who to sell the fish to. If you did not please them, you would have nothing to sell for the day," the 34-year-old, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Such "sex-for-fish" deals are common in Lake Victoria's fishing industry, which is controlled by men who can afford the tools needed to catch fish, including the lights used to attract the cyprinid, say local women's rights advocates.

But a renewable energy project launched under the Africa for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) initiative is helping women in the area feed their families and stay safe from abuse by arming them with solar-powered lamps that allow them to do their own fishing.