President promises justice as Equatorial Guinea mourns 105 blast victims

Mourners cried out and held up pictures of lost loved ones as Equatorial Guinea held a mass funeral on Friday for the 105 victims of a series of explosions that levelled much of the city of Bata.

Soldiers in face masks carried each coffin into Bata's sports stadium, then laid them out in two lines on the rain-soaked running track.

A series of blasts in an army barracks demolished hundreds of buildings, blew out car windows and left residents buried under piles of rubble on Sunday. Hundreds of injured people, many of them children, overwhelmed the coastal city's hospital.

The government blamed the explosions on the negligent handling of dynamite stored at the base, and on fires set by farmers living nearby. Campaign group Human Rights Watch called for an independent inquiry.