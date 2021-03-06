Ivory Coast votes for parliament as Ouattara opponents join forces

Voting began in Ivory Coast's legislative election on Saturday with President Alassane Ouattara's allies facing a combined challenge from opposition parties led by two of his predecessors.

The poll comes only months after Ouattara won a third term in an election marred by unrest that killed at least 85 people, the country's worst violence since a 2010-2011 civil war.

After boycotting the presidential election in protest at Ouattara's decision to seek a third term, the parties of former presidents Henri Konan Bedie and Laurent Gbagbo are fielding parliamentary candidates on a joint list.

Clear control of parliament by Ouattara's Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) would strengthen his hand to pursue an agenda based on attracting investment to the world's top cocoa producer.

Ivory Coast has been one of the world's fastest-growing economies in recent years.