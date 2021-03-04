Africa

Ghana court upholds President Akufo-Addo's election victory

By Reuters - 04 March 2021 - 15:08
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko//File Photo

Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Nana Akufo-Addo's election victory, rejecting a challenge by the runner-up John Mahama who had alleged irregularities in the results.

Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the December 7 vote with 51.59%, ahead of former president Mahama, who received 47.37%.

Mahama alleged that votes had been added to Akufo-Addo's total in some polling stations, pushing him above the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. The court said his allegations were without merit.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the alleged errors ... affected the validity of the (results)," said Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

At least five people were killed in election-related violence, a rarity in a country that has a reputation as one of West Africa's most stable democracies.

Ghana president Akufo-Addo promises economic boost after election win

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has won a second four-year term in office, the election commission said on Wednesday, following a tightly contested ...
News
2 months ago

Closeness of Ghanaian election results could strengthen its democracy

Ghana’s general elections last week, the eighth since 1992, ended peacefully and affirmed the country’s credentials as a stable democracy in a West ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X