Africa

Pregnant woman, five others killed as ambulance hits land mine in Burkina Faso

By Reuters - 03 March 2021 - 10:14
No group immediately claimed responsibility for laying the land mine that killed the pregnant woman and five others.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for laying the land mine that killed the pregnant woman and five others.
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

A pregnant woman and five other people died when an ambulance carrying them hit a land mine in northern Burkina Faso, in an area that has come under repeated militant attacks, the government said.

The ambulance was carrying the woman, her husband, a girl and two other women between the towns of Gaskindé and Namissiguia, near Burkina Faso's border with Mali on Tuesday, the government said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for laying the land mine.

Attacks in Burkina Faso by fighters linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State have risen sharply over the last three years, displacing more than a million people.

Last month, Burkina Faso's government for the first time said that it was open to talks with Islamist militants to try to end the insurgency, a position echoed by authorities in neighbouring Mali.

Mali creates body to open talks with Islamist militants

Mali's government has created a body to open talks with Islamist militants whose insurgency has made vast portions of the country ungovernable, the ...
News
1 week ago

Insecurity, suspicion will mar vaccine rollout in Africa war zones

Somali cattle herder Omar Hussein isn't joining the global scramble for a COVID-19 vaccine - he's not sure the jab will even reach his besieged town ...
News
1 week ago

Corporations rob Africa of its resources, dignity and people

Food for thought: As young black women from the Southern tip of Africa, we were excited by the notion of being in the same room where many ...
Opinion
6 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X