Senegal begins vaccinating against coronavirus with doses from China

Senegal began its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 200,000 doses that it purchased from China's Sinopharm, which it received last week.

The first shots were given to government ministers and health workers at the health ministry in the capital, Dakar.

The West African country is one of the first in the region to start vaccinating its population against Covid-19. It has so far recorded 33,242 cases and 832 deaths from the disease.

“We are going to continue so that all the Senegalese who must be vaccinated can be,” said Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr in a brief speech after receiving the vaccine.