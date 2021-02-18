Uganda military sentences soldiers up to three months in jail over journalist assault

KAMPALA - The Ugandan military on Thursday sentenced seven soldiers to up 90 days in jail after they were convicted of assaulting journalists who were covering an event outside a U.N. office in the capital Kampala.

Punishment of security personnel for abuse against journalists is rare and attacks on reporters have escalated in recent months amid a crackdown on supporters of opposition leader Bobi Wine.

On Wednesday, soldiers descended on a group of journalists outside the U.N. High Commissioner of Human Rights office, beating and injuring at least 20 of them.

NTV Uganda television showed the journalists running for safety and screaming as the security personnel struck them with batons. Four of those assaulted sustained serious injuries including to the head.

The journalists were covering Wine, a pop star and lawmaker, as he delivered a petition to the office asking the United Nations to investigate human rights violations on the country including torture, abductions, illegal detentions and others.